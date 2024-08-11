I am getting married – Adele tells the world

British singer, Adele revealed her engagement in a spontaneous interaction with fans at a concert in Germany.

While performing in Munich, the singer noticed a fan holding a sign that read, “Will you marry me?”

She read out the message, but replied: “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married, so I can’t, but I appreciate it, thank you.”

She then showed the crowd what appeared to be an engagement ring, eliciting enthusiastic cheers.

The moment was recorded and posted on social media.

Adele has been in a relationship with US sports agent Rich Paul since 2021 and was formerly married to Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son.

The 36-year-old has been pictured out with Paul at events such as NBA games and told Elle magazine in 2022: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Paul is founder of Klutch Sports Group and counts basketball legend LeBron James among his clients.