‘I am giving up my salary’ – Chad’s new prime minister

Chad’s new interim prime minister says he is forfeiting his own pay to help others in the country, as “a way of modestly contributing what could have belonged to me”.

“I am giving up my salary as prime minister, which I will devote entirely to a social scholarship for the 23 provinces,” Succès Masra told state TV on Sunday.

“I feel I have a mission and a privilege to serve the republic,” he added.

Soon after, a transitional legislator, Bedei Toullomi, also said he would give up 50% of his salary and donate the rest to orphanages.

It is not clear how much top government officials in Chad earn, as such information is closely guarded.

Before his appointment earlier this month, Mr Masra was a staunch opposition leader who challenged the administration of military leader Mahamat Déby.

His return to Chad in November 2023, after a year in exile, followed a reconciliatory deal with transitional authorities.

In an apparent switch of allegiance, Mr Masra campaigned in favour of a controversial draft constitution during the December referendum, which was highly criticised by some members of the opposition.

The approval of the new constitution by the Supreme Court paved the way for elections later this year, expected to put an end to the military transition.