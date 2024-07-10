“I am grateful for the time” – Thiago retires after leaving Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara, the former Spain midfielder, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33, following the conclusion of his contract with Liverpool. Thiago’s final season saw him limited to just one appearance due to injury.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Thiago expressed his gratitude for his career and the support he received.

“I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time, I have enjoyed it,” he wrote. “Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way.”

Thiago underwent hip surgery towards the end of the 2022-23 season but was unable to make a full comeback until February 2024.

He made his return as a late substitute in a defeat against Arsenal, where he unfortunately sustained another injury. This marked his 98th appearance for Liverpool, having joined the club on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Thiago’s illustrious career began with Barcelona, where he won La Liga four times and the Champions League once before transferring to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Although born in Italy, where his father, former Brazil winger Mazinho, was playing for Lecce, Thiago joined Barcelona’s youth academy at the age of 14. He went on to represent Spain internationally, earning 46 caps between 2011 and 2021.