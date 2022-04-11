I AM HAPPY TO FLY ZAMBIAN, NOT HICHILEMA WHO LOVES FOREIGN THINGS-CHILUFYA TAYALI
I don’t care about who owns Proflight, or which political party he/she supports, but I know it is Zambian and for that matter I chose to fly with them.
By supporting my fellow Zambians I create jobs for my brothers and sisters while supporting our economy.
I am not like President Hichilema and his Government who are investing in foreigners, so #UNPATRIOTIC
Don’t think I have run away, I will be coming back very soon and I will still be live at 20:00hrs as promised.
I am just going for a short business meeting, I am not a small boy like the UPND praise singers who are being left out by their own Govt after fighting so hard to put HH in power.
TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!
EEP – ICHALO BANTU!
ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!
