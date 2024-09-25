I AM IMPROVING SLOWLY, SAYS DAVIES MWILA



Former Patriotic Front (PF) secretary-general Davies Mwila on Tuesday told the Lusaka subordinate court that he’s recuperating slowly after undergoing treatment in India.



Mwila was recently treated in India for an undisclosed ailment.



Last month, Mwila was unable to attend court after he was admitted to a hospital in India.



Mwila, along with Lusaka lawyer Ann Mwitwa, is charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



He is separately charged for allegedly failing to report a suspicious transaction.



When the matter came up on Tuesday, Mwila told magistrate Davies Chibwili that he was recuperating slowly but he is ready to stand trial.



Before adjourning his case yesterday, magistrate Davies Chibwili asked Mwila how he was feeling.



“I am improving slowly,” Mwila responded.