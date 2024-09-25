I AM IMPROVING SLOWLY, SAYS DAVIES MWILA
Former Patriotic Front (PF) secretary-general Davies Mwila on Tuesday told the Lusaka subordinate court that he’s recuperating slowly after undergoing treatment in India.
Mwila was recently treated in India for an undisclosed ailment.
Last month, Mwila was unable to attend court after he was admitted to a hospital in India.
Mwila, along with Lusaka lawyer Ann Mwitwa, is charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
He is separately charged for allegedly failing to report a suspicious transaction.
When the matter came up on Tuesday, Mwila told magistrate Davies Chibwili that he was recuperating slowly but he is ready to stand trial.
Before adjourning his case yesterday, magistrate Davies Chibwili asked Mwila how he was feeling.
“I am improving slowly,” Mwila responded.
I AM IMPROVING SLOWLY, SAYS DAVIES MWILA
Amen.
Praying for your quick recovery. Life is too short to be bitter over what you and your friends did to us.
We were hoping UPND had learnt lessons from PF, but they are worse than you.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Mulenya mulelapila, fimba upoke
You’re a sick man and a murderer supporter
How many Zambians have died, been beaten in the last three years compared to those in your Defunct TuPF government of criminals?
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
All is vanity. Wages of sin is what kind?