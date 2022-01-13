I AM next after Bowman Lusambo and many more will be arrested in a dramatic way just to humiliate us but I am not shaken, Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, has said.



And Mr Zulu said it was not necessary for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers to handcuff Mr Lusambo as if he was a common criminal.

He said in an interview that the arrests were meant to intimidate political opponents by the ruling party in an attempt to create a one party state.



Mr Zulu disclosed that he is expected to appear at the ACC offices in Lusaka tomorrow at 09: 00 hours.

“I know that I am the next but I am not scared or shaken because I am ready for them. In fact, they have summoned me on Friday morning, and I am ready to spend the whole weekend in police cells.

“Some of us will not be intimidated because we have not stolen anything. All these are desperate moves to silence divergent political views in an attempt to create a one party state,” he said.



Recently, ACC summoned Mr Zulu over his remark in Parliament that the commission needed to be cleaned if it had to be trusted to wage a credible fight against corruption because some officers were corrupt.



Mr Zulu also urged the government to audit the officers at the commission because their lifestyles were not commensurate with their earnings.

He has challenged Government to ensure the officers have clean hands as they investigate other people.

-Daily nation