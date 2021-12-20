The Minister of Energy ✍..

I AM NO LONGER OWNER OR PARTNER IN CIVILSTRUTS

I wish to state that I am no longer a partner in CivilStruts and I am not involved in its day-to-day running. Further, let me assure everyone that the firm cannot use my name in its pursuit or conducting of business while I remain minister as that amounts to conflict of interest.

Following my posting this morning I noticed several comments that wanted me clarity on my current relationship with the firm since I did mention my historical ownership of the firm.

Prior to my appointment as minister, due diligence and vetting were done and I had to give full disclosure of my interests. As a result, I dropped my interests in CivilStruts prior to being a minister. This means the firm is now run by other partners. Initially I owned the firm. From 2015, the firm used to be run as a partnership in each I was one of the partners. As at now, I am not the owner and am no longer a partner in the firm.

Be guided accordingly.

Hon Eng Peter Chibwe Kapala.

20.12.2021.