I AM NOT A VIOLENT PERSON – BOWMAN

Former Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has denied being a violent person as is being insinuated in some quarters of society.

Mr. Lusambo says nowhere in the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified his seat was it mentioned that he was engaged in any form of violence.

Speaking on the Hot Seat Program on Hot FM this morning, Mr. Lusambo said failing to intervene when some people from his party were engaging in violence does not make him a violent person.

Mr. Lusambo who denied instructing anyone to engage in violence described himself as a peaceful and loving person who is loved by all Zambians.

And Mr. Lusambo said there is nothing malicious about his Chamba Valley House which the Anti-Corruption Commission seized in April suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The former Lusaka Province Minister wondered how the ACC expected him to fail to build the mansion having worked and engaged in business for several years before joining politics further describing their actions as traumatizing to his children.- HOT FM