I AM NOT A VIOLENT PERSON – BOWMAN
Former Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has denied being a violent person as is being insinuated in some quarters of society.
Mr. Lusambo says nowhere in the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified his seat was it mentioned that he was engaged in any form of violence.
Speaking on the Hot Seat Program on Hot FM this morning, Mr. Lusambo said failing to intervene when some people from his party were engaging in violence does not make him a violent person.
Mr. Lusambo who denied instructing anyone to engage in violence described himself as a peaceful and loving person who is loved by all Zambians.
And Mr. Lusambo said there is nothing malicious about his Chamba Valley House which the Anti-Corruption Commission seized in April suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The former Lusaka Province Minister wondered how the ACC expected him to fail to build the mansion having worked and engaged in business for several years before joining politics further describing their actions as traumatizing to his children.- HOT FM
Who daes Lusambo take Zambians for? Imbeciles?Lusambo sit down.
Define “violent” sir to ensure we are all on the same page…..
The group called NATO Forces which terrorized supporters of UPND were a violent group that you knew existed in Kabushi Constituency. And you, Barman Lusambo, were seen with this group on several occasions. Therefore, you are violent. They say if you don’t know a man’s character, judge him by that of his associates!
A minister who violently extracts people from commuter minibuses is a violent minister. You were shown on camera on national TV, you cannot refute that. You beat up major Kachingwe, though you refuted in the HOT FM interview. But the fact is that you recently apologised to major Kachingwe. Your violent acts are many. Just say you want to stop being violent.
Lusambo you are violent, you slapped Kambwili at Parliament buildings.