I AM NOT ASHAMED TO ASSOCIATE WITH PF, WE BUILT IT WITH LATE SATA, SAYS FRED MMEMBE

Socialist Party leader Fred Mmembe says he was not ashamed to associate with the PF leaders who are deemed corrupt because he was once one of them during the Michael Sata era.

There has been questions about the Socialist Party association with the corrupt PF leaders who are now regrouping under Fred Mmembe’s party. The Socialist Party was also backing the PF’s Bowman Lusambo and Malanje in the coming Kabushi and Nkana bye elections.

Both Lusambo and Malanje are currently facing corruption charges in court, but Fred Mmembe says he sees no reason to distance himself from such leaders.

“We drafted the PF manifesto and constitution under late Michael Sata. I know how they operate so it’s not strange for me to associate with them. I will keep recruiting their members because we know each other,” Mmembe told his officials.

Reminded that the PF has violent thugs, Mmembe said every political party has thugs to defend themselves.

SOURCE: Koswe