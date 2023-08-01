I AM NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2026 – ECL

By Correspondent

FORMER president Edgar Lungu says he is not available to contest the 2026 General election.

speaking to journalists shortly after a Church service at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) All Saints Congregation in Lusaka, Lungu said that those advising him to continue as PF leader and contest the 2026 elections are just wasting their time because he will not.

He said that he lost the August 12, 2021 election and that he will focus on attending to other issues.

Former president Lungu has since called on the church to pray for the recently elected UPND government to deliver their campaign promises.

He said time for campaigns is over and that the UPND Government needs to be given space to deliver on their promises.

The former head of state noted that it is cardinal for the government of the day to work with the church because the church plays an important role in the governance of the country.