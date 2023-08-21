I AM NOT BIASED- Nelly Mutti

I AM NOT BIASED- MUTTI

LUSAKA- SPEAKER of National Assembly Nelly Mutti has refuted assertions by opposition members of parliament (MPs) of being biased in the manner she presides over parliamentary business,saying she is guided by the parliamentary standing orders.

Ms Mutti who was speaking during the Inaugural Speaker’s Media Breakfast in Lusaka said the standing orders guides both the Speaker and Members of Parliament on how they conduct themselves in the House.

She has meanwhile said there is need for the construction of a new National Assembly building to accommodate the increased number of members of Parliament adding that the current building was constructed in 1968 to accommodate only 90 MPs and that the number has since increased to 167.

And Ms. Mutti says there is need for the country to have a deliberate policy to ensure that more women are adopted to contest Parliamentary seats unlike the current status of only 25 female MPs out of the total number of 167 that include the Vice-President and the Clerk of National Assembly.

During the same event, the Speaker launched her Facebook page and Twitter account aimed at supplementing the existing public engagement platforms and channels of communication at the National Assembly.

Ms Mutti has also announced introduction of the ‘Speakers Media Awards’ to motivate journalists covering the Parliamentary business in the year 2024 as she encouraged journalists to up their parliamentary reporting skills.

And Ms Mutti has apologized to Times of Zambia Photojournalist Henry Chunza over the incident in which Chiengi independent MP Given Katuta spit on him for attempting to take photos of her taking a walk of shame.

“It was unacceptable that an MP could behave in that manner.Parliament has put in place measures to protect journalists covering parliamentary proceedings that include installation of CCTV”, she added.

Ms Mutti said the Speaker’s Media Breakfast is meant to provide an opportunity to the public through the media to ask her questions that have been burning their hearts.