'I Am Not Broke And I Don't Care About High Court Order' – Michael Essien Reacts To Auction Of His Properties In Ghana
Published 5 days ago on June 19, 2024
By Emmanuel Frimpong, Managing Editor

Contrary to recent media speculation, former Black Stars star Michael Essien has not gone bankrupt. According to a close friend who spoke to sports journalist Saddick Adams, Essien remains financially stable and has chosen not to address the rumors publicly.

The controversy centers around two of Essien’s properties, located at Stephen Quarshie Crescent in East Legon and Trassaco, which were recently auctioned. Essien’s friend explained that these properties are no longer under the retired footballer’s care, a situation Essien has chosen not to comment on publicly.

The friend revealed that Essien entered into a mortgage agreement with estate developers for these properties but later deemed the high monthly mortgage payments unreasonable. As a result, he decided to default on the payments, leading to the auctioning of the properties to reclaim the developers’ investments.

Despite the loss of these properties, Essien maintains an impressive portfolio of real estate assets. According to the friend, he still owns valuable properties in London, Spain, and other parts of Ghana, underscoring his continued financial health.

Essien, who has chosen not to grant interviews on this matter, continues to focus on his post-football ventures and personal life, leaving the public speculation to run its course without his input.

This clarification aims to set the record straight about the financial status of one of Ghana’s most celebrated football icons, emphasizing that the auctioning of the properties was a strategic decision rather than a sign of financial distress.

Source: GhanaFeed.Com