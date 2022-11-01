I am not fighting Buumba Malambo- Kafue MP Mirriam Chonya

I am not fighting Buumba Malambo-Mirriam Chonya

The eruptions over illegal Chalala plots that have engulfed Minister of local Government Gary Nkombo and Kafue Mayor Bumba Malambo on one side, and Kafue MP Mirriam Chonya and UPND cadres on the other side, keep boiling.

Yesterday Local Government Permanent Secretary at the instructions of Nkombo rushed to Kafue to quell the protests against Nkombo. He was chased!

Mirriam Chonya,who is currently in South Africa attending the Pan-African Parliament, has dissociated herself from the plot crisis.

Chonya Wrote;

“Now, this is what they call ” suffering peacefully” when you have to observe the English adage ” silence is golden” while your name is being dragged in the deceit, yet you know all the truth and nothing but the truth and you have to keep silent! “

“So Help Me God” makes sense now and hopefully the lies will be exposed at an opportune time. Believe me, I have no business fighting anybody, because leadership comes from God!”