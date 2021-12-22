President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says he is more focused on working for the people than seeking re-election in 2026.

President HICHILEMA says the agenda of the new dawn administration is to transform the country’s economy and that people will decide on their own whether to re-elect him or NOT.

The President said this when he swore in Chief Justice MUMBA MALILA, Member of the Judicial Complaints Commission VINCENT MALAMBO Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission ACKSON SEJANI as well as Chairperson of the Zambia Police Service Commission PETER MACHUNGWA at State House today.

Addressing the Chief Justice, President HICHILEMA said he is confident of Dr. MALILA’s credibility and ability to serve as he is a distinguished scholar and an expert in many areas.

President HICHILEMA said Dr. MALILA must work to restore public confidence in the country’s judicial system which has been eroded over the years.

And President HICHILEMA said the Judicial Complaints Commission must ensure enforcement of the code of conduct for judges and judicial officers.

He said for some time now, the bench has been perceived to be above reproach while concerns of citizens are not taken Into consideration.

President HICHILEMA has since tasked Dr.

MALAMBO to work with other appropriate commissions to address the lacunas and omissions in the judicial system.

Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA has tasked newly appointed Zambia Police Chairperson PETER MACHUNGWA to address the many challenges faced by Police officers.

He said Government has demonstrated its commitment to working on challenges such as cadres confronting Police officers while on duty.