I am not related to the owner of 51 houses, finance minister tells Court

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has denied having close relations with Charles Loyana a pseudo owner of the infamous 51 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Dr Musokotwane who was subpoenaed as a defense witness in a matter where Loyana and his wife Susan Sinkala are accused of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, clarified that he is not Loyana’s uncle.

Testifying before magistrate Faidess Hamaundu Dr Musokotwane said he was meeting Loyana for the first time in Court and neither has he met Tanzanian nationals Uziel Bashire and Zuberi Bigawa who claim ownership of the properties.

With the first DNA laboratory having been commissioned by government yesterday at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University, Dr Musokotwane challenged the Court to order for a relationship DNA test and prove that he does not have a blood relation with the accused as alleged by PF chitambo member of parliament Remember Mutale.

Trial continues on June 30

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba