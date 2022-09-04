I’M NOW ON SABBATICAL, SAYS NTEWEWE

I am on sabbatical leave, says Andrew Ntewewe.

Ntewewe, who many believe as having never allowed a chance to pass in parroting the then ruling PF interests in the same manner some ‘civil society organisations’ are already parroting UPND interests in what is fast becoming a partisan alignment of civil society and in the process attracting the name ‘surrogates’, was asked by Daily Revelation on why he has been quiet and not commenting on governance issues when there are a lot of things happening on the political front.

In response, the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president acknowledged that there is lot happening in Zambian politics, but he cannot comment because he is on sabbatical leave for a year, adding that he has a note book in his hand, taking stock of what is happening governance wise.

“I am on sabbatical leave and that is why I have been quiet. I will only be back in office in the year 2023 and definitely we will be providing checks and balances. Of course there’s a lot happening governance wise, but I cannot comment because that would mean that I am back in office. But I have my note book and taking stock of… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/5698-2/