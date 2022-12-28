I am privileged to be in Ghana to witness the birth of my Home Town project in Ghana- Brian Hapunda

Brian Hapunda writes….

I am privileged to be in Ghana to witness the birth of my Home Town project in Bechem Ghana under the good son of Ghana Mr. Kingsley Owusu – Achau to be graced by our very own son of the soil and son of Africa Mr. James Ndambo.

Imwe bantu people have worked not masobela aikona🙌 What a humble man James Ndambo is yet so powerful internationally.

By the way it is a rare opportunity to know this man, fly with him in his new private jet and spend 7 hours chatting with this great son of Africa airborne. 🙌 As Zambians we must be proud of him and ulitilise him the way other nations are utilizing him.🤷‍♂️