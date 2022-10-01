I AM READY TO COACH THE CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS, SAYS WADA-WADA.

Ex-Chipolopolo coach can’t let the nation down if summoned.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda is humbled that a number of soccer fans have called on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to consider him for the Chipolopolo top job and he is ready to honour national duty if summoned.

And Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu said if FAZ settles for a local coach, he should be offered the same salary that was given to Aljosa Asanovic of Croatia.

Asanovic, who resigned last Sunday citing alleged contractual breaches by his employer FAZ, was getting US$25,000 per month.

In an interview from Beira, Mozambique, yesterday, Nyirenda said the Chipolopolo job is national duty and