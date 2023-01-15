I AM READY TO GOVERN ZAMBIA – BOWMAN LUSAMBO

By Darius Choonya

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is ready to govern the country as Republican President.

Speaking at a Press briefing held at his residence in Lusaka, Mr. Lusambo says he is just waiting for the right time to come.

Further Mr. Lusambo says he is still considering applying for presidency in the Patriotic Front Party PF before the scheduled general conference slated for March, 2O23.

And earlier, Mr. Lusambo urged President Hakainde Hichilema to find a lasting solution for loadsheding.

Zambia is currently experiencing 12 hours loadsheding due to low water levels at Kariba Dam.