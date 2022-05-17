I AM READY TO SURRENDER THE PF PRESIDENCY EVEN TODAY IF THAT’S WHAT THEY WANT, I WAS NOT INVITED FOR THE TRIP TO MEET THE CHITIMUKULU, SAYS GIVEN LUBINDA
PF acting President Given Lubinda says he was ready to surrender the PF Presidency if that’s what members want.
And Mr. Lubinda says he was not aware of the trip by his colleagues who travelled to meet the Chitimukulu over the weekend for consultation on what they termed ‘governance issues of the country’.
There has been reports that former President Edgar Lungu is not happy with the way Mr. Lubinda is running the party at the moment.
Lubinda has since been summoned for a meeting after being accused of dividing the PF party and will be forced to appoint tribalists Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba and others into the PF Central committee.
But in an interview, Lubinda said he was ready to gladly surrender the PF leadership to others if that was the wish of the members.
“Well, I am a democrat, I can relinquish the leadership of the PF even today, Lubinda said.
And the PF acting President Lubinda said he was not aware of the trip by other PF senior members who travelled for a consultative meeting with the Chitimukulu over the weekend.
Asked whether he would have accompanied the team to the Chitimukulu, Lubinda said he was ever ready to serve the PF and the country and such a trip would have provided him an opportunity for wider consultation.
“Honestly I was not aware. If I had been informed and invited, I would have made myself available like I always do. Perhaps you can ask the organisers of the trip on how they were selected to travel. It is a very difficult question for me. You are really assuming I should have imposed myself on a trip I had no idea of”, Lubinda told reporters. -Zambia Eagle
Tribalism is real in PF bwana Bo LUBINDA…You as the Acting President of the PF being sidelined like that is serious. Leave that Party or risky being victimised or embarrassed
Bembas want to rule Zambia forever, even though surrogates like Lungu who speak Bemba more fluently than his mother’s Nsenga. They are mad at a Tonga ruling and they will do anything to bring back everything to their old NORMAL.
Why should you be invited when you never bothered to appoint them in Central committee. Wait for the convention, you will be shocked. It may as well be your last time in your political life.
Uku cenjela Kwa nkoko pungwa tasakamana.
Given Lubinda is well known for his treachery from the time of Michael Chilufya Sata. During the early years of his Presidency, MCS fell ill whilst on a trip in the Far East. Lubinda was Foreign Affairs Minister and was overhead by embassy staff phoning his friends in UPND to start preparing for a Presidential by-election. MCS recovered and was informed and advised not to trust the man too much. MCS was very patient and took time to disappoint Lubinda. Contrary to advice about the treacherous nature of Lubinda, ECL still embraced him. Now it is becoming clear to the PF inner circle from the central committee appointments Lubinda has made that the man has something up his sleeve. Therefore, Lubinda should not complain. It is being known as to what he stands for. I will not be surprised if he throws in the political towel and crosses back to UPND where he probably still has more friends he associates and drinks with.