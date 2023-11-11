I am sorry to everyone I have hurt – Chellah Tukuta

After deep reflections, I realized I offended people through my words and actions. I would love to give a public apology and seek your forgiveness..

To everyone I have attacked or felt attacked I ask for your forgiveness. To the elders and women that felt disrespected and insulted I am truly sorry. I accept my wrongs and take responsibility, I will make amends

Going forward you will see a better person in Chellah Tukuta. I sincerely ask for your forgiveness.

On my new journey I ask you to pray for me and support my journey with the Lord.

LET LOVE LEAD