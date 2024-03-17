I am Sorry To The UPND For The Presidents Speech On Progress Made In The Application Of National Values And Principles- Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya

I AM SORRY TO THE UPND FOR THE PRESIDENTS SPEECH ON PROGRESS MADE IN THE APPLICATION OF NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES.

———————————

I am sorry to you the UPND because you are the only ones who expected something to come out of that report. I didn’t.

Many people called for the postponement of the report to allow him to get ready.

SURELY, for all the talking he did, the amount time he spent on that report, the only thing that should trend on social media all day long is Hon Jean Chisenga urging the president to reduce on lying – awe bane tachiweme!

This shows how disinterested people are. And I must tell you that people are disinterested because of what you are doing to them – that is why I strongly recommend that you change your ways.

Anyway, I just thought of expressing my regret for UPND today – I am really sorry!

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK15.03.2024