I AM STILL STANDING WITH MERCY TO THE END, WHATEVER THAT END WILL BE – TAYALI

HE WROTE:

Watching Mercy on KBN TV you can understand how vulnerable she is, such that, it would not be surprising for her to have 4 children with the same man. But the bigger problem is the man who has been giving her those children.

Honestly, how can someone be taking advantage of her. I know some of you have reservations on her but I am still standing with Mercy till the end no matter what will come out of this, because the children are innocent.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!