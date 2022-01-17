I AM STILL STANDING WITH MERCY TO THE END, WHATEVER THAT END WILL BE – TAYALI

HE WROTE:

Watching Mercy on KBN TV you can understand how vulnerable she is, such that, it would not be surprising for her to have 4 children with the same man. But the bigger problem is the man who has been giving her those children.

Honestly, how can someone be taking advantage of her. I know some of you have reservations on her but I am still standing with Mercy till the end no matter what will come out of this, because the children are innocent.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here