“I am suffering,” laments Nigerian actor Ray Emodi as he asks his debtors to understand his situation



Ray Emodi, a well-known Nollywood actor, has bravely opened up about his health challenges, revealing that he has been undergoing treatment since 2015. The actor disclosed that he is suffering from anxiety, and his doctors have advised him to avoid stress and overworking.





As a result of his health condition, Ray Emodi has made the difficult decision to put a pause on all acting production until further notice. He pleaded with those he owes to understand his situation and allow him the time to heal and get back to work.



Sharing his heartfelt message on his page, Ray Emodi expressed the following:





“I am suffering from anxiety. I’ve been receiving treatment for this since 2015, and one of the requirements is not to overwork. I have been having serious symptoms of late, and for this reason, I will not be able to continue with film work for the foreseeable future.

Please allow me some time to refund your money. I apologize for any inconvenience. The medical establishment that has been handling my case is called Synapse, based in Abuja.”

– Nollywood Entertainment