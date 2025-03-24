I AM THE SOLUTION FOR DRC – KABILA



Former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila says the problem in the country is Félix Antoine Tshisekedi and he is the solution to the problem.





Kabila voiced concern over the M23 rebel group’s withdrawal from peace talks, stressing the need for internal solutions and national unity to address the country’s ongoing challenges.





The M23 rebels had planned direct negotiations with the government of the DRC to end the conflict in the east of the country.



Details:https://zambianeye.com/i-am-the-solution-for-drc-kabila/