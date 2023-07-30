I Am Tired Of Pretending- Segun Wealth, Stylist Toyin Lawani’s Husband Cries Out

Segun Adebayo, popularly known as Segun Wealth, husband to celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to cry out about the state of his relationship with the stylist.

Wealth, who wore a mask every time the couple made public appearances, took to his Instagram page Sunday, disclosing that his heart is in ruins and he is tired of keeping up appearances.

In one of the multiple posts shared on his page, Wealth, a photographer, wrote: “Can’t keep fighting this longer, I just need to drop everything and find another type of peace. Focus on myself more.

“There is nothing in pleasing anyone for love’s sake. Cover face they say it’s deeeunknown, I’m tired.

“I’m sorry, I’m tired, can’t keep pretending I’m okay,” his post read.

Another post read in part: “Perfect picture, perfect video all in the eye of the public and fans but the heart is in ruins.”

Wealth and Lawani tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Tinuke, in the same year.