I AM UNDER HOUSE ARREST SAYS LUNGU TO CHIEF MWATA KAZEMBE

7

Yesterday, Lungu was in Samfya and walking majestically without police teargas.

This morning he was walking around in Kawambwa without anyone stopping him but goes on to lie that he is under house arrest and yet he is a free molecule.

  2. Lungu lives in Lusaka while the Mwata lives in Mwense in Luapula. If indeed the former President was under house how did find himself in Mansa where he addressed a well attended public rally and in Mwense where he had an audience with the Mwata. How did the Mwata think of him?

  3. When an idiot speaks, the brain is disconnected from the sense of speech, which we call diarrhea of the mouth. How can one be under house arrest on the street far away from his miserable thieving home? STUPID IDIOT.

