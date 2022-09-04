Hon Matomola Likwanya

I am UPND but on the case of Sean Tembo yeve ba Inspector General of Police is decampaigning HH. Release the Idiot. Remember you said No one will be arrested for more than 48 hours without being taken to court. President Hakainde Hichilema, you said DON’T arrest someone before investigating them. Bally don’t allow these over excited police officers to decampaign you in the name of praising you . Let the rule of law apply.



We are building a better Zambia.

We must be different from them .



I was arrested for 21 days without being taken to court. What difference is it with someone whom you are arresting for almost a week now.

You are making him popular because even people who never knew him will know him. Tonse we know lishilu but the law also apply to fools.

There is Nothing wrong in taking someone ku court whom you think has brocken the law.

• Don’t even say it’s weekend, you had an opportunity to give him bond on Friday.

• We all know alitumpa but think about it, you take such a character to court on a case that doesn’t have proper evidence and facts and then he wins, what embarrassment will that cause to you as a government.

• In court👉 They will ask who is Bally and the answer will be Zeee because president Hakainde Hichilema’s real name is not Bally . Second question will be Is saying menstruation period an insult and the answer will be zeeee. Let’s know the cases to take to court and the proper reasons of arresting someone.

• Remember how you suffered in Mukobeko Maximum prison for months without being taken to court Mr President.

Signed: Matomola Likwanya UPND Lusaka district IPS.