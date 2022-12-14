I am willing to contribute towards K’Millian -Chellah Tukuta

He writes:

I am willing to contribute towards K’Millian, but I also would love people to sit him down because maybe there’s something bigger our brother is going through because everyone must pay for the service offered to them. It could be PSYCHOLOGICAL and just buying a car is not enough. Let’s ask ourselves why different artist managers have failed to manage K’Millian?

It’s not right for his age to still stay with his parents and also for such a big artist to even use Yango with all the business he gets. How many Chilanga Mulilos has he eaten? There’s something bigger under the tip of the iceberg

I know K’Millian lacks consistency because I have had several meetings with him and his manager but he goes off track and that’s a serious problem. He is very talented yes but he needs to put his life straight as a person so that even when people help him THEIR HELP WON’T JUST GO TO WASTE.

PEOPLE THAT HAVE HIRED HIM AND HAVE COMPLAINED ABOUT HIS BUSINESS ETHICS AND HOW HE DIDN’T SHOW UP AND MANY OTHER ISSUES. I FEEL HE NEEDS MORE THAN JUST MONETARY OR MATERIAL HELP

We can’t just assume the Yango drivers are all wrong and evil but maybe this is a problem our brother is struggling with and it could be psychological. A lot of talented people go through some things and we only look at the surface.

Yes it was wrong for the Yango drivers to take that approach on him. I know K’Millian on a personal level and one thing I know is that my brother easily loses it. SO, YES BUYING HIM A CAR IS A GREAT THING AND ALL BUT WE NEED TO DO MORE TO HELP HIM PSYCHOLOGICALLY TOO.