I Am Working On Song With Drake – Davido

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that he is currently working on a song with Canadian superstar Drake.

He made this known while featuring on the Kris Fade show on Virgin Radio, Dubai, which was posted on their Instagram page on Friday.

Davido said he also looked forward to working with other global pop stars such as Harry Styles, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran.

He said, “I really want to work with Harry Styles. And Rihanna, Drake. I’m already working with Drake. I’m trying to think…Ed Sheeran!”

Davido has previously worked with Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and Da Baby.