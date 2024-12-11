I WOULD HAVE LOVED TO SEE LUNGU ON THE BALLOT” – KANGOMBE



As the nation celebrates the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Edgar Lungu’s ineligibility to stand in future elections, I am reminded of the worrying trends this ruling has exposed. The judiciary’s compromise during the Patriotic Front’s reign is alarming, as it allowed a candidate who was not eligible to stand.





My concern is that if we have a leader who interferes with the judiciary, what will stop the Constitutional Court from changing its judgment on eligibility in the future? We recall how Former President Edgar Lungu warned judges not to pass judgments against him, and they seemingly bent the law to suit him.



The review of this decision has resulted in a waste of public resources, a consequence of the former President’s serious interference with the judiciary. Personally, I would have loved to see Lungu on the ballot, allowing us to defeat him for the second time. However, we respect the court’s decision.





At this time, I appeal to Former President Edgar Lungu to be a statesman and use this opportunity to unite the country. I urge him to respect the constitution and set an example for young politicians, rather than pursuing a so-called “Plan B” to abrogate the constitution. Lungu can contribute to the nation by grooming young leaders. Unfortunately, those surrounding him seem more interested in exploiting resources than in his well-being.





Romeo Kangombe

Sesheke Member of Parliament/deputy National chairperson for mobilisation and strategy – UPND