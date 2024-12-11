I WOULD HAVE LOVED TO SEE LUNGU ON THE BALLOT” – KANGOMBE
As the nation celebrates the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Edgar Lungu’s ineligibility to stand in future elections, I am reminded of the worrying trends this ruling has exposed. The judiciary’s compromise during the Patriotic Front’s reign is alarming, as it allowed a candidate who was not eligible to stand.
My concern is that if we have a leader who interferes with the judiciary, what will stop the Constitutional Court from changing its judgment on eligibility in the future? We recall how Former President Edgar Lungu warned judges not to pass judgments against him, and they seemingly bent the law to suit him.
The review of this decision has resulted in a waste of public resources, a consequence of the former President’s serious interference with the judiciary. Personally, I would have loved to see Lungu on the ballot, allowing us to defeat him for the second time. However, we respect the court’s decision.
At this time, I appeal to Former President Edgar Lungu to be a statesman and use this opportunity to unite the country. I urge him to respect the constitution and set an example for young politicians, rather than pursuing a so-called “Plan B” to abrogate the constitution. Lungu can contribute to the nation by grooming young leaders. Unfortunately, those surrounding him seem more interested in exploiting resources than in his well-being.
Romeo Kangombe
Sesheke Member of Parliament/deputy National chairperson for mobilisation and strategy – UPND
Kangombe, whoever laughs first never laughs longer . The constitutional court judges and. Those involved I can assure you they cry come May after 2026 and as they will be too removed and replaced because it is now a play book that will be used too often and strategically positioned in future
Well we will take our chances. For now sit down and keep quiet. Zambians are tired of the likes of you and Lungu detracting people from working trying to sort out the mess you left and claim you can solve.
Kangombe, whoever laughs first never laughs longer . The constitutional court judges and those involved I can assure you they will cry come May after 2026 and as they will be too removed and replaced because it is now a play book that will be used too often and strategically positioned in future. I feel sorry for those today dancing and dining to celebrate because karma will be visiting them too soon or later
Stop being delusional, LUNGU cannot be a statesman because the only thing he knows is stealing and raping Zambia.
If he is the father of the nation then my dog is his father.
You have cracked my ribs on the issue of ECL being a statesman.
However, I agree that it is hard to believe that ECL can be statesman given some of utterances, especially when given a microphone.