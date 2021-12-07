

By Dickson Jere

I hold a different view.

Once there is an appeal of the Petition to the Constitutional Court as envisaged in Article 73(3), the provisions of Article 73(4) kicks in.



It reads thus;

“A Member of Parliament whose election is petitioned shall hold the seat in the National Assembly pending the determination of the election petition.”

This is double-sided. It works when the petition is filed at first instance in the High Court as well as at the ConCourt when there is an appeal.



What is the rationale? It is to keep the constituency with representation while the case is going on. Like I mentioned in my last article about this, there is no timeline when the matter goes to the ConCourt unlike in the High Court. So a constituency cannot stay without an MP for months and years without representation? Anyway, I am digressing and getting into politics. Let me get back to my point.

In law, as a general rule, an appeal does not operate as Stay of Execution. One has to make a formal application to court to have the Judgement appealed against to be stayed. However, that does not fit in this quagmire. Here, the law has provided that an Appeal shall operate as Stay. No need to make such a superfluous application. This matter was actually settled in the case of Margaret Mwanakatwe v Charlotte Scott and Others when then ConCourt held thus;

“I find this application for stay of execution of the judgment of the court below irrelevant because when there is an appeal, as per constitutional provisions, has stated that the seat only becomes vacant after final determination of the Constitutional Court.”

End of story!

Separation of Powers – I think Legislature should leave interpretation of the law to the Judiciary. There is already a pending case in which the ConCourt has been moved on the same matter. Why shouldn’t we wait for the ConCourt determination?

My two cents for today!