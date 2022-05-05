I bought maize worth $406,000 from Chitotela in my individual capacity – Katambo

FORMER agriculture minister Michael Katambo says he bought maize from former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela worth US$406,000 in his individual capacity, adding that the “clean” transactions went through the bank.

On Tuesday, Chitotela sued the Anti-Corruption Commission in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that his State Lodge property which was seized by the commission was legal ….

Credit: News Diggers