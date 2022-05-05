I bought maize worth $406,000 from Chitotela in my individual capacity – Katambo
FORMER agriculture minister Michael Katambo says he bought maize from former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela worth US$406,000 in his individual capacity, adding that the “clean” transactions went through the bank.
On Tuesday, Chitotela sued the Anti-Corruption Commission in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that his State Lodge property which was seized by the commission was legal ….
Credit: News Diggers
This is pathetic, even ministers were conducting transactions in US dollars, instil Kwacha! Why? What can stop anyone to sell property in foreign currency? Who will stop anyone from quoting their transactions in Roubles???!
Then how did this Katambo earn nearly half a million dollars? Where did the maize go? Is he a smuggler?? No wonder the price of mealie meal is skyrocketing!! Local maize in dollars!!!