I BROKE MY PHONE RUNNING AWAY FROM A ZAMBIAN DIPLOMAT – TAYALI

Arising from what has been happening in the Country, where President Hichilema is defying everything in his way to bar, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, yesterday, I was very devastated and I stayed in my apartment like a pumpkin.

In the evening, I was invited for dinner and I had a good time. Unfortunately, as we walked back to the apartment, I saw this car with a red number plate (Diplomatic vehicle). As I drew closer, this guy pulled out his black head and shouted; “BaTayali!”

From the tone of his voice, plus the red number plate, I knew this was not another day for a free $100, so I was like….”F***!” and walked like I was not the Tayali this guy was calling.

Knowing that, I am a protected person the guys I was with panicked and tried to rush me away, but in the process, I dropped my phones and this one broke. The screen is shattered, I just have to replace it.

Otherwise, don’t worry, I am very safe in this country; even if I seem to be staying a few blocks from where these diplomats are staying, they can’t dare touch me.

My only issue is how to fight President Hichilema with his mingalato against President Edgar Lungu. In my view, we are not winning on that front.

I am avoiding talking because slipping in words. Anyway, now have to sort out my phone also before I get online.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!