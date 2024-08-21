I came to clear HH over gold scam… But police are arresting me again – Kasanda

I came to clear HH over gold scam – Kasanda … But police are arresting me again
Kasanda re-arrested after being given nolle
By Esther Chisola
Gold scam suspect Shadreck Kasanda says he has never stolen anything and wondered why the Egyptians have never come for the past one year he has been in prison.
Speaking at police Force Headquarters last night, Kasanda hinted that the police wanted to re-arrest him.
“They want to arrest me again over what offence? Tapali (there is nothing) because people want to clear themselves. Tapali efyo nachita, I have never stolen from anybody. Shaibapo (I have never stolen) why one year down the line I have been in prison and those Egyptians have not come.
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kasanda-re-arrested-after-being-given-nolle/
Don’t drag the President’s name into yowa criminality. He was not there. And he didn’t send you. He doesn’t even know you.
These are the desperate maneuvers of career criminals when they are squeezed into a corner. They think HH can pull him out of jail. WALA. You are on your own.
Kasanda is not a liar Sir.
The same can not be said about your small god.
There you have it!
This explains why that private jet was parked in the presidential parking slot at KKIA. And also why this case has been dropped.
Vote wisely in 2026.
There you have what? R U brain washed to the point to see indigo colour in the reflection of your face in the mirror?