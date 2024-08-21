I came to clear HH over gold scam… But police are arresting me again – Kasanda

I came to clear HH over gold scam – Kasanda … But police are arresting me again



Kasanda re-arrested after being given nolle



By Esther Chisola



Gold scam suspect Shadreck Kasanda says he has never stolen anything and wondered why the Egyptians have never come for the past one year he has been in prison.





Speaking at police Force Headquarters last night, Kasanda hinted that the police wanted to re-arrest him.



“They want to arrest me again over what offence? Tapali (there is nothing) because people want to clear themselves. Tapali efyo nachita, I have never stolen from anybody. Shaibapo (I have never stolen) why one year down the line I have been in prison and those Egyptians have not come.



