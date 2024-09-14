I came to parliament without bathing – Lundazi MP
AS fashion, style and swag took center stage at the official opening of parliament yesterday, Lundazi member of parliament, Brenda Nyirenda revealed that she attended the event without bathing.
Nyirenda blamed her inability to bath for the special national occasion on the lack of water in her area as a result of the protracted power outages.
But despite not having showered, the lawmaker was wearing sweet-smelling perfume that complemented her well-done make up and swanky outfit.
In his address, President Hakainde Hichilema outlined the several interventions government was implementing to end loadshedding and minimise its effects.
But after the address, Nyirenda told Kalemba that the speech did not speak to her expectations on the subject of energy deficit.
“I had to come to parliament without bathing, don’t look at this make up, it was put on top of a dirty body. For me the speech is flat, it requires a lot of debate in the house from the opposition because it had addressed basic needs such as water, food and energy,” said the law maker.
“I was rushing to come and listen to some of the pronouncements by the president thinking that they would give hope to Zambians amidst this economic crisis. Mealie meal prices are extremely high, fertilizer has not been delivered to my people in Lundazi.”
Nyirenda also spoke for the people of Lusaka’s Ng’ombe area, noting that the residents in the area had not been bathing for days due to lack of water.
“As for me, I have to pump water from my boreholes, me I live in Ng’ombe. If you go to Ng’ombe today, you will see that people didn’t bath, if they bathed then I don’t know where they got the water. For two days there hasn’t been power where I stay,” she said.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, September 14, 2024
If the Honourable did not bath, it is because of draught; either there was no power, yes because of load shedding, or the borehole had dried due to low water table, again due to draught. In whatever circumstance, it is due to no rains to feed the hydro power, and not the politics.
Ng’ombe ‘compound’ is not a planned residential area. It’s not a surprise if there’s no water.
She is just an extremely dirty arsewhore! There are many alternatives, so why didn’t she use her brains? Imagine she went to parley na vimankundyu – what a dirty woman she is?
Did she think Govt was going to take water for that fatty busy body to wash? Vimahule va ku Ngombe compound vivuta bane! She can find make up but can’t find water, ma labisi cimukazi ichi! Fat, Lazy and Dirty; she is the example!
Negative is the middle name for this woman. She is Negative on virtually everything. Lundazi should bench her in 2026.
Didnt bath So what? Who do you blame God or UPND or HH. Is it because of HH? But some of people whoever you’re have time to throw blames around the undeserved.
Yes she is a Negative MP I remember her claiming negative about CDF in Lundazi. Who does she blame? How does Sunday Chanda in Kanchipiya Constituency talk positive and we see a lot of projects going on…why not Lundazi? This MP is typically negative daily. No wonder Lundazi is not developing. Now she is going to be sitting on the Lundazi CDF committee. We shall monitor the development graph.
And here I am thinking MP’s from out of Lusaka have accommodation at Parliament Motel whenever they’re in session? So she’s essentially an absentee MP for Lundazi….what a shame and pitty her constituents!!!!!
This reading is senseless because water,food and energy have become basic things, yet we need these things on daily basis and they were address adequately by the president.He showed that he was sympathetic with the people for what they are going through and he went further to talk about mitigations taking place.The member of Parliament has to read through the speach once again because she may fail to debate prudently on Tuesday.
ECL don’t make me laugh
Cos you are a very dirty person madam, just look at how dark you are, only your fake red lipstick makes you visible idiot- go and bath in Lumezi River. Taking bullshit as if you produce electricity in Lumezi when you milking Kafue Gorge & Kariba Produce your own.