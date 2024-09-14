I came to parliament without bathing – Lundazi MP



AS fashion, style and swag took center stage at the official opening of parliament yesterday, Lundazi member of parliament, Brenda Nyirenda revealed that she attended the event without bathing.



Nyirenda blamed her inability to bath for the special national occasion on the lack of water in her area as a result of the protracted power outages.



But despite not having showered, the lawmaker was wearing sweet-smelling perfume that complemented her well-done make up and swanky outfit.



In his address, President Hakainde Hichilema outlined the several interventions government was implementing to end loadshedding and minimise its effects.



But after the address, Nyirenda told Kalemba that the speech did not speak to her expectations on the subject of energy deficit.



“I had to come to parliament without bathing, don’t look at this make up, it was put on top of a dirty body. For me the speech is flat, it requires a lot of debate in the house from the opposition because it had addressed basic needs such as water, food and energy,” said the law maker.



“I was rushing to come and listen to some of the pronouncements by the president thinking that they would give hope to Zambians amidst this economic crisis. Mealie meal prices are extremely high, fertilizer has not been delivered to my people in Lundazi.”



Nyirenda also spoke for the people of Lusaka’s Ng’ombe area, noting that the residents in the area had not been bathing for days due to lack of water.



“As for me, I have to pump water from my boreholes, me I live in Ng’ombe. If you go to Ng’ombe today, you will see that people didn’t bath, if they bathed then I don’t know where they got the water. For two days there hasn’t been power where I stay,” she said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 14, 2024