I CAN ALSO BEAT PF NOW IN AN ELECTION – NKONKOMALIMBA KAPUMPE

Do you know that MMD was winning by elections 3 years after losing the 2011 general elections? Mkiaka and Chipata in 2013 went to MMD.

So how does PF think it will survive? when they losing everything even in their perceived strongholds? Nothing is going their way. Sata was the last leader of PF and what we are now seeing is a manifestation of years of wreckage.

What we now have of PF is an artificial shell that is still illuminated by main stream media; and Mps holding on to their uniforms. Its just a big Colourful balloon full of hot air.

Infact the only thing keeping PF alive is their court cases. If we remove court cases today… there is nothing going on in PF.

It’s good to hope and fight but this story is going to take more than genius or miracle to turn around. PF leaders invest in the future, it might help get out of prison later. Lol Invest in yourself and you will soon wish you had done what needed to be done outside.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe