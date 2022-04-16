I CAN ALSO BEAT PF NOW IN AN ELECTION – NKONKOMALIMBA KAPUMPE
Do you know that MMD was winning by elections 3 years after losing the 2011 general elections? Mkiaka and Chipata in 2013 went to MMD.
So how does PF think it will survive? when they losing everything even in their perceived strongholds? Nothing is going their way. Sata was the last leader of PF and what we are now seeing is a manifestation of years of wreckage.
What we now have of PF is an artificial shell that is still illuminated by main stream media; and Mps holding on to their uniforms. Its just a big Colourful balloon full of hot air.
Infact the only thing keeping PF alive is their court cases. If we remove court cases today… there is nothing going on in PF.
It’s good to hope and fight but this story is going to take more than genius or miracle to turn around. PF leaders invest in the future, it might help get out of prison later. Lol Invest in yourself and you will soon wish you had done what needed to be done outside.
Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe
Dead party walking
Lungu for prison
We always tell you pf inflicted harm on the population and it is an illusion to talk about them coming back to power after hurting people sooooo…much
People like Mwamba who think they can lead pf as a new brand, definitely are making a deadly political calculation. But if they think they can do it, who are we to stop them, it is their political choice.
It will take time for Zambia to heal and forget the ills of the pf brutality
They have never even been remorseful by even showing some semblance of apologizing to us