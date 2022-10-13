I can heal Mwepu says Lusaka Prophet!

While professional doctors diagnosed Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu with a potentially life-threatening heart condition which prompted him to retire from football, a Lusaka based prophet claims to have a spiritual solution to the ailment.



Prophet DD Isaacs says “my God” can heal the 24-year-old Zambian footballer whose hereditary cardiac condition doctors reveal puts him as extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event.



“Bring Enock Mwepu for prayer and I promise you ,my God will heal him,he will go back to playing Football again .The devil is a liar and demons of Zambia you have failed on this young man,He belongs to Jesus” Prophet Isaacs says.

