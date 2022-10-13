I can heal Mwepu says Lusaka Prophet!
While professional doctors diagnosed Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu with a potentially life-threatening heart condition which prompted him to retire from football, a Lusaka based prophet claims to have a spiritual solution to the ailment.
Prophet DD Isaacs says “my God” can heal the 24-year-old Zambian footballer whose hereditary cardiac condition doctors reveal puts him as extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event.
“Bring Enock Mwepu for prayer and I promise you ,my God will heal him,he will go back to playing Football again .The devil is a liar and demons of Zambia you have failed on this young man,He belongs to Jesus” Prophet Isaacs says.
This is very dangerous. Many Zambians are very gullible to these fortune tellers. Mwepu should try and do football coaching, rather dangerously experimenting with witch doctors.
That is blasphemy, you don’t have powers to heal anyone, not even Mr. Mwepu. It is only Jesus Christ who can heal him, i.e. if he has faith in him. If you have powers to heal him, do you even need to tell us? just go there and heal him, what are you still waiting for? It better just to keep quiet at times, you lose nothing.