I can solve all the problems Zambia is facing in less than one year- Binwell Mpundu

NKANA MP BINWELL MPUNDU TO SAVE ZAMBIA FROM BRUTAL AND DICTATORSHIP GOVT LEAD BY MR PROMISE HH
I can solve all the problems Zambia is facing in less than one year:
•I can reduce the cost of living.
•I can reduce the prices of fuel.
•I can clear all the debt our country is owing.
•I can chase all the foreign investors and let the government run all their companies.
•I can end loadshedding permanently.
•I can create jobs for all the unemployed Zambians.
•I can build standard houses for all the people living in shanty areas like Kalingalinga, Kanyama, and more.
•I can provide meal allowances and student loans to all the students in the country.
•Zesco will supply electricity for free.
•Healthcare will be free for all Zambians.
I can achieve all these things in less than a year because I am the smartest and wisest Zambian.
Binwell Mpundu, Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament. 2026 Vote for ichabaiche.
In your dream land?
People of Nkana in Kitwe, look at this idyot you voted for to represent you in parliament! He is messing up and shiting on himself in front of everyone.
Even if you didn’t want UPND, you had a choice to vote for Chiteme! Why and how could you vote for this complete and unmitigated arsewhore and failure. You must shoulder the full blame for chosing a mad man to be your MP; this was your choice and will endure that shit till 2026. Dont expect anything better till then.
Èxactly! Instead of sorting out the issues of his constituency, he makes a mockery of the time he is paid to deal with their problems with antics like this? This is exactly what he does each time he opens his mouth. Is he worth your vote? Think twice in 2026 as you vote.
We are interested to know, please tell us how?
Just another Imbecile and Moron. If he is the smartest Zambian as he claims, then what is he really saying about the 20million Zambians? I feel insulted