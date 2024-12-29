I can solve all the problems Zambia is facing in less than one year- Binwell Mpundu

NKANA MP BINWELL MPUNDU TO SAVE ZAMBIA FROM BRUTAL AND DICTATORSHIP GOVT LEAD BY MR PROMISE HH



I can solve all the problems Zambia is facing in less than one year:

•I can reduce the cost of living.

•I can reduce the prices of fuel.

•I can clear all the debt our country is owing.



•I can chase all the foreign investors and let the government run all their companies.

•I can end loadshedding permanently.

•I can create jobs for all the unemployed Zambians.



•I can build standard houses for all the people living in shanty areas like Kalingalinga, Kanyama, and more.

•I can provide meal allowances and student loans to all the students in the country.



•Zesco will supply electricity for free.

•Healthcare will be free for all Zambians.



I can achieve all these things in less than a year because I am the smartest and wisest Zambian.



Binwell Mpundu, Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament. 2026 Vote for ichabaiche.