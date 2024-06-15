I CANNOT BE COMPARED TO HH, I WAS A BETTER PRESIDENT – Edgar Lungu
2026 Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu writes;
This morning, l want to share with you and respond to Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa’s quite long enough article dubbed: “How President Hakainde Hichilema is using lawfare to subvert democracy in Zambia” where he among other things suggests that “Zambia experienced democratic backslide between 2011 and 2021 under the PF with the deliberate use of legal mechanisms to weaken opposition parties”.
In his article, Sishuwa concludes that “Hichilema has orchestrated an assault on human rights and democracy to the extent that he must be treated like an “Edgar Lungu with a better PR”.
Honestly, I find this observation and conclusion both unfair and quite inaccurate as he (the author) seeks to compare our moderate rule then to HH’s “unapologetic lawfare” regime of today.
Reading this article as published in South Africa’s Mail & Guardian newspapers, I am shocked that he likens me to the current president-HH and I take great exception to this. Going forward I will advise bo Sishuwa to try by all means necessary to resist the temptation of having to compare apples with oranges as the two cannot be the same. Yes, I admit I had faults, but certainly not of this magnitude.
While I don’t dispute the existence of “Lawfare” in many jurisdictions, I don’t think it is suitable and correct comparison to mirror my political leadership as Republican President then to the current full scale authoritarian regime we have now in the so called UPND alliance.
Zambian Post 15 June, 2024📸
As much as I hate to admit it, yes ECL was a better president than Hakainde is.
This is based purely on the cost of living, tribalism and safe guarding of our mines. Then there is also our cultural and traditional aspect, which ECL upheld. Now we have a Ben Lombe everywhere you look. And of course there is the infrastructure that ECL left, and vast amounts of maize reserves, which Hakainde has now sold off. Petrol prices were much much less.
The main problem ECL had was his cadres, and theft by his party. However, Hakainde also has a problem with his cadres, and the FIC is reporting unprecedented theft and dodgy dealings.
So yes, ECL was much much better than the tribalist conman.
I would prefer neither of these spent dodgy men on the ballot in 2026 though.
Vote wisely in 2026.
You both are two sides of the same coin.