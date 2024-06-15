I CANNOT BE COMPARED TO HH, I WAS A BETTER PRESIDENT – Edgar Lungu

2026 Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu writes;

This morning, l want to share with you and respond to Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa’s quite long enough article dubbed: “How President Hakainde Hichilema is using lawfare to subvert democracy in Zambia” where he among other things suggests that “Zambia experienced democratic backslide between 2011 and 2021 under the PF with the deliberate use of legal mechanisms to weaken opposition parties”.

In his article, Sishuwa concludes that “Hichilema has orchestrated an assault on human rights and democracy to the extent that he must be treated like an “Edgar Lungu with a better PR”.

Honestly, I find this observation and conclusion both unfair and quite inaccurate as he (the author) seeks to compare our moderate rule then to HH’s “unapologetic lawfare” regime of today.

Reading this article as published in South Africa’s Mail & Guardian newspapers, I am shocked that he likens me to the current president-HH and I take great exception to this. Going forward I will advise bo Sishuwa to try by all means necessary to resist the temptation of having to compare apples with oranges as the two cannot be the same. Yes, I admit I had faults, but certainly not of this magnitude.

While I don’t dispute the existence of “Lawfare” in many jurisdictions, I don’t think it is suitable and correct comparison to mirror my political leadership as Republican President then to the current full scale authoritarian regime we have now in the so called UPND alliance.

Zambian Post 15 June, 2024📸