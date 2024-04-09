“I can’t even sleep” – Casemiro fumes over Man Utd’s current form

Casemiro has revealed that Manchester United’s underwhelming performance this season has kept him up at night.

He emphasized the importance for the club to focus on their day-to-day operations rather than being preoccupied with the title race or securing Champions League qualification.

United, who finished third in the previous season, have struggled to replicate their form and currently sit in sixth place on the table with 49 points. They lag behind fourth-placed Tottenham by 11 points and trail league leaders Arsenal by a substantial 22 points.

“It’s difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles,” Casemiro told ESPN Brazil after Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

“Being 20 points behind first place. Sometimes, I can’t even sleep to try to think about doing something different. It’s reality. There’s no point in thinking about title or Champions League places, we need to think about today’s games.”

“We need to think about the day to day, we had the opportunity to score nine points in the last few games and we scored two. We were upset. We have to think game by game and focus on the next match, against Bournemouth.”

In a span of just eight days, Erik ten Hag’s team has relinquished a total of seven points from advantageous positions. These setbacks include late-game collapses against Brentford and Chelsea, as well as a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

“The game [vs. Liverpool] was very fast-paced and well played. A classic. We were playing against one of the leaders of the competition and who is going through a good moment. We responded well,” Casemiro said.

“Both teams had opportunities. The game was good. At home we are strong, but we played against a great team. We have to think about the next match.”