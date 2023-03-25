I CAN’T FEAR ‘HARDCORE TIN-POT DICTATOR’ HAKAINDE – NAWAKWI

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says she cannot be intimidated by Hakainde Hichilema whom she considers lesser in stature to late Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Frederick Chiluba.

And Nawakwi charged that United States of America Vice-President Kamala Harris is coming to Zambia to preach gay ‘right’ to a receptive audience in the UPND administration.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said police have been searching for her and claiming she is hiding over “what they term as hate speech.”

She said without her being at her place of residence, police vehicles have been trying to force the call out on her guards who refused to receive the same, arguing that they knew where her lawyers were.

“Call the director CID, I don’t understand why even after being told by my workers that she is not around, they say if we come at 04:00 hours and we find her uzachiona (you will see). Is that the job of the police officer?” Nawakwi asked. “You are pretending there is democracy and that you will be holding a democracy conference. There is no… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/cant-fear-hardcore-tin-pot-dictator-hakainde-nawakwi/