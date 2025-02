Zelensky turns now to a question about a proposal from Trump which would allow the US to take a percentage of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, including lithium and titanium.

He says he rejected it because the first draft said Ukraine would have to grant the US 50% ownership of its materials, and made no mention of the security guarantees Zelensky sought.

“I am protecting Ukraine, I can’t sell it away, I can’t sell our state,” he adds.