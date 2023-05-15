I CAN’T SLEEP, IN MY OWN HOUSE, I AM TERRIFIED- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali writes:

I CAN’T SLEEP, IN MY OWN HOUSE, I AM TERRIFIED

I am constantly hearing noises and seeing people with guns, in my mind as the result of what happened here. It’s scary, yet I had to even be arrested for being a victim instead of being protected.

They (State) even came and compromised my security, now I feel exposed which makes me even more scared. I can’t just sleep, I have to stay awake.

Honestly, this is not how we should live in a democratic State where the President speaks of having restored the rule of law and good governance.

I will talk more about national security at 20:00hrs today.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!