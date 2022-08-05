I CAN’T TAKE THIS ANYMORE COVERING 16 KILOMETERS EVERYDAY TO GO TO A SCHOOL AM SUPPOSE TO GO TEACH, NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHER RESIGNS

A newly recruited teacher has surrendered his appointment letter to the DEBS in western province of a named district after covering about 16km on foot from a tarred Road to the DEBS office with only coming across an oxcart which unfortunately was going the opposite direction.

The men on the oxcart were happy when they learnt that he was a new teacher from Lusaka who was newly deployed to their district and assured him that had they been going his direction, they would have given him a ride as he was determined to secure accommodation and August salary.

He had to cover another 13km, this time around, on a carrier of a bicycle of a good Samaritan. on his way back, he passed through the DEBS, surrendered his appointment letter and all he said was, “i never thought it was going to be like this, i’ll wait for next recruitment, am still young”.

He however, thanked the president for the massive recruitment and encouraged the unsuccessful applicants to never loose hope.