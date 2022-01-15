I COULDN’T MAKE LOVE TO MY WIFE BECAUSE SHE WAS TATTOOED ON HER BUTTOCKS BY A DOCTOR, MONZE MAN TELLS COURT

The Monze Urban Local Court has granted a woman from Nchete Compound a divorce after she complained about her husband’s alleged womanizing ways.

Byta FM Monze Court Journalist Reports that Jill Mweetwa of Nchete Compound asked for a divorce from Festus Munachilembe; whom she has been married to since 2004 and has 3 children with.

Mweetwa says her marital problems began when her husband became a womanizer, saying she found him at another woman’s house, adding that he frequently spent nights away from home.

She says she was denied of her conjugal rights for long periods of time, further saying that he oppressed her and denied her financial benefits from their business.

But Munachilembe explains that he only denied her intimacy as she got tattooed on her buttocks by a native doctor, which made him uncomfortable as he does not know what the two did together.

He further claims that Mweetwa would receive calls from other men, and would make trips out of town without consulting him first.

Presiding Magistrate Kaycious Ndhlovu sitting with Senior Local Magistrate Hellen Moonga granted Mweetwa the divorce observing that the couple were given chance to reconcile but failed to do so.