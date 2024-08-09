I DEALT WITH CURZON GLOBAL LIMITED AS A CONSULTANT, GBM TELLS COURT

FORMER Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he personally dealt with Curzon Global Limited Hong Kong as a consultant to help it collect its debt from the Zambian government.

Mwamba has also told the court that his company, Arizona Marketing and Distributors, received US$399,985 from Curzon Global Limited Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, shortly after he finished his testimony, Mwamba was granted leave to follow the proceedings virtually as he was unwell. In this case, Mwamba is charged with 24 counts of conflict of interest and money laundering, among others.

Mwamba is facing eight counts of conflict of interest, one count of money laundering and 15 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

