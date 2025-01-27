I declined more than 10 job offers from HH – Changala

… Mwaliteta must also say why he absconded his own swearing in as PS

By Esther Chisola

Human rights activist Brebner Changala says he has been offered more than 10 job by President Hakainde Hichilema which he has declined, because he considers himself an independent watchdog.

And Changala said he also declined a job offer of being a human rights commissioner under the leadership of former president Edgar Lungu.

Last week, UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta denounced Changala over his presentation to the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan on human rights abuses, that he was bitter because he was not offered any job by President Hichilema.

But Changala said contrary to what Mwaliteta said, he actually declined a lot of job offers from the President.

“I think more than 11 times (I was