I denounce the heinous and unparalleled attacks carried out by Hamas – Guterres

The leader of the United Nations says he strongly condemns the terrible and unprecedented terrorist acts carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7th.

Guterres said that he strongly disagrees with the deliberate harming or kidnapping of innocent people. He also condemns the act of firing rockets at civilians.

He continues to say, “Yes, I talked about the problems the Palestinian people have. ”

“I made it very clear when I said, and I repeat: ‘However, the complaints of the Palestinian people cannot excuse the terrible attacks carried out by Hamas’. ”