I DID NOT DEFECT BUT SIMPLY JOINED UPND SAYS Rashida Mulenga

…as she writes:

It is with sincere gratitude that once again I would like to thank the people of Kalulushi District and beyond for your continued support in my Political Journey.

Sunday (23.01.22) was yet another remarkable day as I joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) under the leadership of Mr.Hakainde Hichilema.

Let me also clarify that I did not DEFECT (as reported by some media houses) but I JOINED the UPND.

Your support has been humbling over the years.

One of my great African icons Nelson Mandela once said “Courage is not the absence of fear,it is inspiring others to move beyond it.”

May God Bless Zambia.